Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from Goa home, 3 of family held

Three persons of a family were arrested on Monday and drugs worth Rs 1 crore were allegedly seized from their home in Pernem in North Goa, police said

The raid took place in Keri area after a tip-off, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem police station

"We have confiscated cannabis plants, ganja, charas worth Rs 1 crore and arrested Rama Kerkar (22), Rashmi Kerkar(44) and Shivaji Kerkar (34) under NDPS Act," he added.