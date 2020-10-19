Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from Goa home, 3 of family held

Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from Goa home, 3 of family heldPTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:16 IST
Three persons of a family were arrested on Monday and drugs worth Rs 1 crore were allegedly seized from their home in Pernem in North Goa, police said
The raid took place in Keri area after a tip-off, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem police station
"We have confiscated cannabis plants, ganja, charas worth Rs 1 crore and arrested Rama Kerkar (22), Rashmi Kerkar(44) and Shivaji Kerkar (34) under NDPS Act," he added.
