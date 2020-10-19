Left Menu
Thane cheating case accused tells cops he killed wife earlier

Police investigating a credit card cheating case involving a couple in Thane's Kashimira area stumbled upon a murder after the accused husband told them he had killed his wife last October post a fight over financial issues, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police investigating a credit card cheating case involving a couple in Thane's Kashimira area stumbled upon a murder after the accused husband told them he had killed his wife last October post a fight over financial issues, an official said on Monday. Ashish Ukani (35) and Nikita Ukani (34) were accused of using the credit card swiping machine of a private firm and its invoice system to siphon off Rs 15.65 lakh of a person in December last year, said Senior Inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station.

"Ashish and Nikita absconded from their Mira Bhayander locality several weeks before a case was lodged for the credit card fraud on December 15. Recently we found through technical surveillance that the couple was in Surat in Gujarat," he said. "We managed to arrest Ashish on October 11. When we questioned him about the whereabouts of Nikita, he confessed that he killed her after an argument over money on October 14 last year. Ashish told us he pushed Nikita into a well and she drowned. He then fished out the body and buried it on a farm plot nearby," Hazare said.

Hazare said the body of Nikita had been exhumed and a murder charge slapped against Ashish..

