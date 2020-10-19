Two Mumbai civic body workers killed, five injured due to electrocution

Two workers of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) were killed and five others were injured due to electrocution while carrying out water pipeline repair work in the Suman Nagar area in Mumbai's Chembur, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Dattu Ugale (45) and Amol Kale (40).

As per a statement, the incident took place on Sunday evening and the injured persons have been taken to the Rajwadi hospital where their condition is stable. (ANI)