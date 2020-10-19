Fire breaks out in Lahore's largest electronic market

Left Menu
Sheikh Fayyaz, the president of the Hafeez Centre union, said fire spread from the second floor to the upper storeys and engulfed the entire three top floors despite the presence of dozens of special vehicles of the emergency service and several firefighters. He said the fire fighters reached more than an hour late after they were alerted.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:02 IST
A massive fire engulfed the largest electronics market in Lahore, leaving hundreds of shops gutted and inflicting a loss of billions of rupees on traders. The fire erupted on Sunday at Hafeez Centre - a commercial hub located near Lahore's famous Liberty Chowk Gulberg which houses over 1,000 shops and godowns of mobile phones, laptops and computers accessories.

The fire was put out after 20 hours with the help from the Navy. Emergency teams rescued at least 25 persons in their operation. No loss of life has been reported.

Shop owners were seen crying and helplessly watching their shops reduced to ashes. Some shopkeepers put their lives at risk and entered the building to secure their goods. Sheikh Fayyaz, the president of the Hafeez Centre union, said fire spread from the second floor to the upper storeys and engulfed the entire three top floors despite the presence of dozens of special vehicles of the emergency service and several firefighters.

He said the fire fighters reached more than an hour late after they were alerted. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan said 25 people trapped in the building were rescued.

He blamed the traders for not investing in emergency firefighting equipment. "Smoke detecting alarms and water hydrants installed in the building were dysfunctional. The fire completely damaged third, fourth, and fifth floors housing too many shops of inflammable paint material, laptops, CCTV cameras and other electronics," he said.

He said in a statement that the rescue squad managed to contain fire in other floors, including the basement..

