Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for duping firms by hacking emails of executives

A 34-year-old member of a gang, which used to allegedly hack into email accounts of senior executives of multinational companies and use their ID to ask the firm's accountant to transfer money to its own bank account, has been arrested after a over four-year hunt, police said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:31 IST
Man arrested for duping firms by hacking emails of executives

A 34-year-old member of a gang, which used to allegedly hack into email accounts of senior executives of multinational companies and use their ID to ask the firm's accountant to transfer money to its own bank account, has been arrested after a over four-year hunt, police said on Monday. The accused Tejas Yashwant Parmar, a resident of Valsad district in Gujarat, was arrested from sector-53 in Gurgaon where he was presently living as a tenant, they said.

Police said a probe was initiated after a complaint was received on July 12, 2016 from a man named Amarnath Shukla, who works as an Account Manager in a reputed Optical firm.  In his complaint, Shukla alleged that he received an email from the official ID of the company's director, asking him to transfer Rs 5,90,000 in the account of Parmar. Accordingly, he first transferred Rs one lakh in the Parmar's account but later got to know that the account of the company's director had been hacked.  A case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar Bazar police station. "As part of the investigation, police obtained details of the bank account in which Shukla was asked to transfer the money to and learnt that it was registered in the name Parmar, with a Virar West, Mumbai address. "However, the mobile number registered with the bank was found to be not working," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

A raid was conducted at his Mumbai address but he was not found, he said. The mobile number of the accused was then obtained through his PAN card details. Finally with the help of call detail record, his location was traced and he was arrested from sector-53, Gurgaon, he added.  During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is an active member of a gang of fraudsters. They used to hack into the email accounts of senior executives employed in the multinational companies and thereafter, used their IDs to send mails to the firm's accountant, asking him to transfer an amount in a particular bank account, the DCP said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IL&FS Group executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar resigns

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group on Monday announced the resignation of Vineet Nayyar, its executive vice chairman. Nayyar has requested the ILFS board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October...

Sebi comes out with guidelines for utilisation of fund created for farmers, FPOs

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed exchanges dealing with agri-commodity derivatives to utilise the fund created for farmers and FPOs for reimbursement of mandi tax and charges incurred by them on storage and transportation of goods. ...

Man held for stealing passwords and withdrawing money

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the cyber crime department of Maharashtra Police on Monday for allegedly siphoning money from several persons online payment accounts. Munna alias Fashiuddin Ansari was arrested from Milind Nagar locality i...

Chennai Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 33 lakh from two passengers at airport

The Customs Department officials at Chennai International Airport seized 635 grams of gold worth Rs 33.3 lakhs under the Customs Act from two passengers who arrived from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night. The officials recovered 16 gold cut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020