4 men held with heroin in Jammu

Four men were arrested with heroin in separate incidents in Jammu on Monday, officials said. A police party intercepted two persons at Shahidi Chowk area and arrested them after recovery of 150 grams of heroin, they said.

They have been identified as Arhan Sheikh and Pranab Sharma, they said. A case was registered at Peer Mitha police station. The accused were arrested and further investigation is in progress, they said. Two more persons were arrested with heroin in their possession at Akhnoor area of the winter capital, they added.

They have been identified as Vikramjit Singh and D Singh, the officials added. A case has been registered at Akhnoor police station and a probe is underway.