Journalist's son kidnapped for ransom in Telangana

(EDS: Removing word in para -1) Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI): A journalist's nine-year-old son has been kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh, police said on Monday. The boy was abducted on Sunday at around 7 pm while he was playing outside his house in Mahabubabad town.

The abductors, who came on a bike, were apparently known to the boy, a senior police official said. Later, the kidnappers contacted the boy's mother over phone through the internet and demanded the sum to release him.

Ten teams were formed and CCTV footage was being examined to trace the boy and the kidnappers, the official told PTI over phone..