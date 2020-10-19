UP: Man sentenced to 10 years on rape charges

Left Menu
A fast-track court on Monday convicted a man from Ghaziabad to 10 years in jail on charges of rape, officials said. The court sentenced him to 5 years under Section 323 IPC and for two years under Section 506 IPC, Tyagi said, apart from imposing fines.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fast-track court on Monday convicted a man from Ghaziabad to 10 years in jail on charges of rape, officials said. The convict, Salman, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad area of the district, was charged under Section 376 of IPC and a pecuniary fine imposed of Rs 20,000, district government counsel Adarsh Tyagi said.

The convict was also charged under Sections 323 and 506. The court sentenced him to 5 years under Section 323 IPC and for two years under Section 506 IPC, Tyagi said, apart from imposing fines. Under 'Mission Shakti' 2020, a drive has been launched from October 17 to 25 following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which girls and women related cases would be investigated effectively, Joint Director Prosecution (Ghaziabad) Anil Kumar Upadhyay said.

