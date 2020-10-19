Delhi Court directs jail authorities to ensure adequate security for Umar Khalid

A Delhi court has directed concerned jail authorities to provide in prison adequate safety and security to former JNU student leader, Umar Khalid arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed the Jail Superintendent to take adequate steps for the safety and security of Khalid while ensuring the application of the prison rules, without any distinction or discrimination.

Khalid had moved an application seeking adequate security in prison so that he was not harmed by anyone in judicial custody. The court said that since accused Khalid is in judicial custody, therefore, the Jail Rules, as are applicable to all other inmates, have also to be equally applied to him.

Jail Superintendent submits that they are taking care of all the aspects as raised in the application and will follow the Jail Rules. Umar Khalid is in judicial custody in connection with North-East District violence lodged under the charges of stringent UAPA under investigation by Special Cell of Delhi Police. (ANI)