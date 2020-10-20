Thai cabinet agrees special parliament amid protests, media says

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet agreed on Tuesday to hold a special session of parliament next week amid an escalation of protests after they were banned last week, Thai media said.

Nation Media said the session would be held on Monday and Tuesday without giving further details.

Prayuth had previously said he supported such a session after more than three months of protests against him that have also called for reforms to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy. His supporters have a majority in parliament.