Left Menu
Development News Edition

78 per cent of new recovered COVID-19 cases emerge from 10 states/UTs

Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 78 per cent of the new recovered coronavirus cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories (UT) and 75 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:32 IST
78 per cent of new recovered COVID-19 cases emerge from 10 states/UTs
78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 78 per cent of the new recovered coronavirus cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories (UT) and 75 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases, according to the ministry.

According to an official release, India has leaped across several significant milestones in its fight against COVID-19. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 50,000 (46,790) for the first time in nearly three months. The new cases were 47,703 on July 28. With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of dipping active cases continues.

In another achievement, the percentage of active cases has fallen below 10 per cent. The total positive cases of the country today are less than 7.5 lakh (7,48,538) and comprise merely 9.85 per cent of the total cases. The ministry in a statement said, this achievement is the result of collaborative, focussed and effective action by states/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalisation and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government.

This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country, it added. According to the Health Ministry, the slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 67 lakhs (67,33,328). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 59,84,790 today.

As many as 69,720 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 88.63 per cent. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 15,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries. 587 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The deaths are below 600 for the second consecutive day. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (125 deaths). India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52 per cent. These have in tandem resulted in the consistent slide in the active cases.

Meanwhile, total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 19. Of these, 10,32,795 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US election to be political spectacle with far-reaching implications for India: Report

The 2020 US election promises to be a political spectacle with far-reaching implications for the countrys domestic politics and the outlook for Indian and world foreign policy, according to The Observer Research Foundation. In its report US...

Pak fails to protect religious minorities from forced conversions: Parliamentary committee

A parliamentary committee in Pakistan has said that the country has not fulfilled its responsibility to protect religious minorities from forced conversions, according to a media report on Tuesday. The parliamentary committee on forced reli...

Thai Cabinet approves Parliament session to debate protests

Thailands Cabinet on Tuesday approved a request to recall Parliament for a special session to deal with the political pressures from ongoing anti-government protests. The Cabinet at its weekly meeting approved the request, which calls for a...

Dr Reddy's launches generic product in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched over-the-counter OTC drug Famotidine tablets, used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, in the American market. The company has launched the product, which is equivalent to Johnson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020