Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew amid protests against police

The Nigerian state of Lagos on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew, saying that protests against alleged police brutality had turned violent. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the curfew would affect all parts of the state, including Lagos, Africa's largest city and a business hub, and only essential workers were exempted.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:58 IST
Nigeria's Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew amid protests against police

The Nigerian state of Lagos on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew, saying that protests against alleged police brutality had turned violent.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the curfew would affect all parts of the state, including Lagos, Africa's largest city and a business hub, and only essential workers were exempted. "I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society," the governor said.

Thousands of Nigerians calling for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across the country, posing a challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Protests have continued despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Oct. 11 following accusations of human rights abuses by the unit.

The southern state of Edo on Monday imposed a similar curfew after a jail break by prisoners during anti-police protests. Early on in the protests, police opened fire on protesters in the Surulere area of Lagos and some other places. Armed gangs have also attacked protesters in Lagos and the capital Abuja.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders, says Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germains PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Paul Pogba, calling him as one of the best midfielders in the world. PSG will host Manchester United in Paris later today t...

Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones

Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistants Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google IO event. Mashable quoted XDA Developers as saying that the new driving mode f...

Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. The State Department did not ...

EIB joins force with Santander to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19

The European Investment Bank EIB is joining forces with Santander to provide financing on favourable terms to the Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs and mid-caps affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. To this end, the EIB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020