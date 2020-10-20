Pak national held near Hussainiwala barrage, handed back
The man, who was deaf and mute, was later handed over to Pakistan officials. The BSF said they recovered some currency and visiting cards from the man, identified as Mushtaq. Pakistani currency worth Rs 5,510 and some visiting cards were recovered from him after he was held on Monday evening, the force said.PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:20 IST
