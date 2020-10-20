Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Maha Governor Bhagat Koshyari on contempt plea
The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his response on a contempt plea for failure to follow a court order to pay market rent for a government bungalow, which was allocated to him as a former chief minister. A single-judge bench of Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma issued the notice seeking a response from Koshyari within a period of four weeks.
According to the petitioner, a notice was issued to him two months ago as required under Article 361(4) of the Constitution of India for proceeding against the President or the Governor of a state. The plea, filed by a Dehradun-based NGO named Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, accused Koshyari of non-compliance of a court order dated May 3, 2019, which had asked him to pay market rent of the bungalow occupied by him as a former chief minister within six months. (ANI)
