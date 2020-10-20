Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrested for shooting man after being refused bidi in Delhi

The accused were identified as Vivek, Dinesh and Vikas -- all aged 23 and are residents of S S Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial Area. According to the police, the incident took place on October 14 night when 35-year-old Mithilesh was going to Sabzi Mandi in Keshavpuram along with his helper Rajkumar and another person after loading potato in his truck.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:33 IST
3 arrested for shooting man after being refused bidi in Delhi

Three men have been arrested for opening fire at a man for allegedly refusing to give them bidi, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Vivek, Dinesh and Vikas -- all aged 23 and are residents of S S Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial Area.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 14 night when 35-year-old Mithilesh was going to Sabzi Mandi in Keshavpuram along with his helper Rajkumar and another person after loading potato in his truck. On the way, Mithilesh parked his vehicle near Azadpur Flyover to urinate and when he returned to his truck, a person asked them for a bidi. When he refused and started his vehicle, the accused called his two accomplices and one of them fired a bullet on his helper Rajkumar which hit him in his stomach. Thereafter, all three persons fled from the spot.

The injured was immediately taken to a hospital by police and a case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that using technical surveillance and local intelligence, all the three accused were identified.

Vikas was later arrested from Green Belt Park, Railway Line in Ashok Vihar. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in crime along with his associates. On his instance, his associates Dinesh and Vivek were also arrested from Wazirpur Industrial Area, she said.

Both Dinesh and Vivek were released on parole three months ago in a 2016 murder case, the DCP said. One pistol and two live cartridge were recovered from them, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...

U.S. Justice Department hits Google with biggest antitrust lawsuit in two decades

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Google did not immediately respond to a request for co...

Russia records over 16,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Moscow Russia, October 20 ANISputnik Russia has registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 15,982 yesterday, breaking the record for the second day in a row and taking the cumulative total to 1,431,635, the countrys coro...

Over 50 pc farmers oppose farm laws, but one-third of them have no info: Survey

Amid a political furore over the three new farm laws, a Gaon Connection survey has found that more than half of the countrys peasantry oppose these, but one-third of them did not know details of the legislations. Similarly, of the 35 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020