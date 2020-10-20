Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses to interfere with administrative order making pleas with attested affidavits mandatory

The court was hearing a petition by an 82-year-old woman, who is currently residing in a senior citizen home in Jalandhar and is embroiled in various litigations with her sons here, seeking to strike down the August 28 order which makes it mandatory to do filing with an attested affidavit and court fees. The cases which are not accompanied with the court fees and attested affidavits shall be returned under objection, the office order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:39 IST
HC refuses to interfere with administrative order making pleas with attested affidavits mandatory

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to interfere with its administrative order making it mandatory to file petitions and suits with affidavits duly attested by the oath commissioner. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said as things have normalised to a large extent, the exemptions granted earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation have been down away with.

“We are of the view that the office order of August 28 does not deserve any interference as the things have normalised to a large extent and unlock guidelines have been issued by the Union of India and Delhi government and the exemptions granted earlier have been done away with,” the bench said. The court was hearing a petition by an 82-year-old woman, who is currently residing in a senior citizen home in Jalandhar and is embroiled in various litigations with her sons here, seeking to strike down the August 28 order which makes it mandatory to do filing with an attested affidavit and court fees.

The cases which are not accompanied with the court fees and attested affidavits shall be returned under objection, the office order said. Advocate Deepak Khosla, representing the woman, said she has multiple cases pending before the high court and other subordinate court. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, she was residing in an old-age home in Punjab’s Jalandhar and it was difficult for her to file duly attested affidavits along with her pleas.

He said a very pragmatic order, on suspending the requirement of mandatory filing of attested affidavits, was passed by the high court in March and urged it to set aside the August order on mandatory filing of attested affidavits. However, the high court refused the request and said times have changed now and someone can swear an affidavit on her behalf and the court cannot pass a blanket order on her plea.

To this, Khosla said there was nobody in Delhi in whose favour the woman can give power of attorney. The bench granted liberty to the woman to file an exemption application before each of the courts concerned explaining the facts and circumstances and seek permission to file attested affidavits later on.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...

U.S. Justice Department hits Google with biggest antitrust lawsuit in two decades

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Google did not immediately respond to a request for co...

Russia records over 16,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Moscow Russia, October 20 ANISputnik Russia has registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 15,982 yesterday, breaking the record for the second day in a row and taking the cumulative total to 1,431,635, the countrys coro...

Over 50 pc farmers oppose farm laws, but one-third of them have no info: Survey

Amid a political furore over the three new farm laws, a Gaon Connection survey has found that more than half of the countrys peasantry oppose these, but one-third of them did not know details of the legislations. Similarly, of the 35 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020