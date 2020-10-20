Left Menu
Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Tuesday Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams KXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesham.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:12 IST
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Tuesday

Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams

KXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesham. The Teams: Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

