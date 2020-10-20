Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thais defy protest ban for sixth day with "Hunger Games" salutes

Everybody has judgement and will do what is reasonable," said Ford, who has already been arrested twice since protests began. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet agreed to an emergency session of parliament next week because of the crisis, but he has said he will not quit - as the protesters have demanded.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:39 IST
Thais defy protest ban for sixth day with "Hunger Games" salutes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thai protesters raised three-finger salutes to the national anthem at public places across Bangkok on Tuesday in a sixth day showing defiance of a ban meant to end three months of protests against the government and monarchy. Protests have only grown despite a crackdown in which dozens have been detained. Two protest leaders were arrested on Tuesday on new charges just as soon as they were granted bail on previous charges.

"This is not a leaderless protest, but everybody is a leader," Tattep "Ford" Ruangprapaikitseree told reporters at the Siam Paragon mall, where dozens of people gave the salute which comes from "The Hunger Games" . "It's not anarchy. Everybody has judgement and will do what is reasonable," said Ford, who has already been arrested twice since protests began.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet agreed to an emergency session of parliament next week because of the crisis, but he has said he will not quit - as the protesters have demanded. Prayuth's supporters have a majority in parliament. Protesters also seek changes to the constitution and a reduction in the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy.

The government imposed emergency measures last Thursday to stop the biggest challenge to the establishment in years, but that only served to stoke public anger and bring tens of thousands of people onto the streets. Protesters had promised a big surprise on Tuesday if the government did not give into their demands by 6 p.m. (1100 GMT) - for the release of all detained activists and the scrapping of the emergency decree.

But nothing notable took place as the deadline passed. Other than the salutes at the time when the anthem plays every day, it was the quietest day since the decree was imposed. TV MUTED

Earlier, a court ordered the suspension of an online TV station critical of the government, which has accused it of violating emergency measures aimed at ending three months of protests. Voice TV had also been found to have breached the Computer Crime Act by uploading "false information," digital ministry spokesman Putchapong Nodthaisong said.

Rittikorn Mahakhachabhorn, Editor-in-Chief of Voice TV, said it would continue broadcasting until the court order arrived. "We insist that we have been operating based on journalistic principles and we will continue our work presently," he said.

Thailand said on Monday that three other media organisations are under investigation. Voice TV is owned in part by the Shinawatra family of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck, who was overthrown by Prayuth in a 2014 coup. Both fled Thailand to escape corruption cases they branded political.

The demonstrations have been largely led by youths and students in contrast with a decade of street violence between supporters of Thaksin and conservative royalists before Prayuth seized power. Two detained protest leaders - Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul - were arrested again on Tuesday as soon as they had been freed on bail granted by a court over earlier charges related to the protests. (Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring, Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Juarawee Kittisilpa, Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope wears mask for first time at public service

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world.The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Santa...

India-US relationship much bigger than one political party: US diplomat

India-US relationship is much bigger than one political party, a top American diplomat said on Tuesday, asserting that the ties between the worlds two largest democracies enjoy bipartisan support here. One of the constants in US-India relat...

Country wants concrete solutions to tackle COVID, not plain speeches on TV: Cong to PM

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come out with concrete solutions to control the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy, instead of giving plain speeches. After the prime ministers televised address this ...

Cycling-Tratnik claims Giro stage 16 as Almeida retains overall lead

Team Bahrain McLarens Jan Tratnik edged past Ben OConnor in a two-man finish on Tuesday to win the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 229-kilometre route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. A chase group including Ineos Grenadiers rider Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020