Left Menu
Development News Edition

G Kishan Reddy visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, expresses concern

Minister of State (MoS), Home G Kishan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and expressed concern over the situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:51 IST
G Kishan Reddy visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, expresses concern
MoS Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS), Home G.Kishan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and expressed concern over the situation. A statement from the office of G.Kishan Reddy read, "All of us are aware that the unprecedented rainfall spread over almost a week, clubbed with consequential flooding in urban areas, led to loss of life and damage to houses and properties in the State of Telangana."

The Minister of State for Home Affairs G.Kishan Reddy has personally visited the affected areas in the city of Hyderabad and expressed his deep concern over the situation. The Minister is also continuously monitoring the situation as Minister of State for Home Affairs and extending all the assistance required for relief operations.

Being an elected Member of Parliament from the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, in his personal capacity has decided to contribute his 3 months' salary towards relief measures. Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Britain upbeat as trade talks enter new round

The United States and Britain expressed optimism about the prospects of a trade deal on Tuesday as they launched the latest round of talks focused on goods and tariffs. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a security conference ...

Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID

Melania Trumps return to the campaign trail will have to wait. The first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after her bout with COVID-...

U.S. sees British trade deal 'reasonably soon'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he was very pleased with progress in negotiations with Britain over a trade agreement and predicted a deal reasonably soon. The United States and Britain launched negotiations on a...

POLL-Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.ReutersIpsos is polling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020