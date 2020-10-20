G Kishan Reddy visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, expresses concern

Minister of State (MoS), Home G.Kishan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and expressed concern over the situation. A statement from the office of G.Kishan Reddy read, "All of us are aware that the unprecedented rainfall spread over almost a week, clubbed with consequential flooding in urban areas, led to loss of life and damage to houses and properties in the State of Telangana."

The Minister of State for Home Affairs G.Kishan Reddy has personally visited the affected areas in the city of Hyderabad and expressed his deep concern over the situation. The Minister is also continuously monitoring the situation as Minister of State for Home Affairs and extending all the assistance required for relief operations.

Being an elected Member of Parliament from the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, in his personal capacity has decided to contribute his 3 months' salary towards relief measures. Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration on Monday. (ANI)