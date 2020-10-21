Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breonna Taylor grand juror says Kentucky AG did not present homicide charges

Taylor was black. After the judge's ruling, Louisville attorney Kevin Glogower, who represents the anonymous juror, on Tuesday released a statement from the individual who said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron only presented the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison to the grand jury.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 04:39 IST
Breonna Taylor grand juror says Kentucky AG did not present homicide charges

A Kentucky grand juror said on Tuesday that the state attorney general did not present the jury a case for potential homicide charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor by police officers. The juror released an anonymous statement through their attorney after Judge Annie O'Connell of Jefferson County Circuit Court ruled the individual could speak publicly about the secret grand jury proceeding because doing so was in the public interest.

The grand jury in September recommended no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor's apartment. The outcome stoked days of protests over the use of excessive force by police against blacks and minorities. Taylor was black.

After the judge's ruling, Louisville attorney Kevin Glogower, who represents the anonymous juror, on Tuesday released a statement from the individual who said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron only presented the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison to the grand jury. Taylor, an emergency medical technician, and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were asleep in her apartment on March 13, when police burst in, looking for contraband that focused on her ex-boyfriend.

Walker, who later said that he had thought the police were burglars, fired once, wounding one officer. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, who died at the scene. Cameron, in a statement on Twitter late Tuesday, said he will not appeal the judge's ruling and his office stands by its work. He said he had asked the grand jury for an indictment on charges that could be proven under Kentucky law.

"Indictments obtained in the absence of sufficient proof under the law do not stand up and are not fundamentally fair to anyone," he said. Accusing Cameron of misrepresenting facts to the grand jury, attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement that an independent prosecutor should hold new hearings and "do the work A.G. Cameron failed to do and seek justice for Breonna Taylor."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Matsuyama eager to bring home Zozo crown for Japan

Last years runner-up Hideki Matsuyama said hes gunning to claim the Zozo Championship for his home country of Japan, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the competition to be moved to the United States. Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods ...

Soccer-Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19

Former Australia international Harry Kewell, who is in charge of England Football League Two side Oldham Athletic, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and entered self isolation, the club said. The 42-year-old Socceroos great, who...

U.S. agency urges new safeguards following probe into deadly 2019 California boat fire

A U.S. safety board on Tuesday called for new safeguards for small passenger vessels following a September 2019 early morning boat fire in California that killed 34 people. The 75-foot 23-m recreational diving vessel, Conception, with 33 pa...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness in a study participant, four sources told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020