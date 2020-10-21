Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Offender walks out of police station, flees in cab

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested for sexual assaulting a teenaged boy, walked out of a police station in Mumbai and fled in a cab, a police official said on Wednesday. While the police personnel were busy in the work, the accused walked out of the police station, took a cab and fled, the official said. Search was underway for the accused, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:52 IST
Mumbai: Offender walks out of police station, flees in cab

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested for sexual assaulting a teenaged boy, walked out of a police station in Mumbai and fled in a cab, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Nagpada police station on Tuesday when the accused was to be taken to Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in connection with the case against him, he said.

He was brought to the police station here as cops required some photocopies of documents related to the case. While the police personnel were busy in the work, the accused walked out of the police station, took a cab and fled, the official said.

Search was underway for the accused, he said. Giving details of his case, the official said the accused had assured a teenaged boy, who got separated from his family, that he will help in finding his father.

While the boy was with him, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted him in a room, he said. The boy later managed to get out of that place and reach his residence where he informed his parents about the offence, the official said.

The police had subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case against him..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases

Polands coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases.Polands lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on W...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.The Racing Point driver missed the race at...

J Balvin set to headline 'Fortnite' Halloween concert

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in Fortnite on the eve of Halloween. According to The Hollywood Reporter, termed Fortnitemares, the event -- which will take place annually -- features new gameplay and in-game rewards....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020