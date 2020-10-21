Left Menu
Mumbai: Fire at market in Dadar; no casualty

The fire broke out in a shop at Agar Bazar in Dadar at around 7 am. The blaze was doused with the help of a fire engine and jetty within 30 minutes, the official said. No one was injured, but a couple of shops were gutted," he said. The fire was caused by a short-circuit, a civic official said..

Mumbai: Fire at market in Dadar; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a market in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said. The fire broke out in a shop at Agar Bazar in Dadar at around 7 am.

The blaze was doused with the help of a fire engine and jetty within 30 minutes, the official said. "It was a small fire. No one was injured, but a couple of shops were gutted," he said.

The fire was caused by a short-circuit, a civic official said..

