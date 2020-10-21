E-commerce company delivery boy held for cheating customer

A delivery boy working for an E-commerce company has been arrested for allegedly cheating a customer, said Delhi police on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Manoj (22).

According to police, on October 18, a complaint was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station regarding cheating done by a delivery boy who works in E-shopping platform, in which the complainant alleged that a delivery boy on October 1 came to his house at Kidwai Nagar to deliver the mobile phone which he had ordered from the online shopping store. "On the pretext that the order had been cancelled and that he would receive the refund soon, accused cheated the complainant. But when checked, it was observed that the mobile was being shown as delivered to the customer," police said in a statement.

"When complainant contacted the office of the E-commerce company regarding the refund of the amount paid, the company told him that they have done enquiry and mobile has been delivered to him," it added. After conducting the enquiry, a case under section 420 of IPC was registered

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the delivery boy was arrested from his house in Kirti Nagar and the mobile phone was recovered from one Dharamvir to whom the mobile phone was sold by the accused Manoj. "Manoj disclosed that because of need for money he deliberately showed the mobile phone as delivered in the company and kept it with himself and told the receiver that he had cancelled the order for the same and assured him that his money will be refunded within a few days," police said. (ANI)