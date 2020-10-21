Left Menu
Development News Edition

President can't ignore will of the country's farmers: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he was doing everything for farmers of the country and the President could not ignore the will of the farmers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:36 IST
President can't ignore will of the country's farmers: Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he was doing everything for farmers of the country and the President could not ignore the will of the farmers. Singh told reporters, "Agriculture is a state subject. We passed the resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal should also pass it in the Delhi Assembly. The president cannot ignore the will of some of the people of India and its farmers. Kisans (farmers) constitute 85 per cent of this country," he said.

He said, "I am doing everything for the farmers of Punjab, and therefore, the farmers of this country. This is not only limited to Punjab. This extends to Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and everywhere else. I do not care about President's rule. If they want to dismiss our government, they can do so." Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government as also the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill with the Chief Minister later leading a delegation to the Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills passed by the assembly.

Punjab is the first state to reject the three farm laws which were enacted after the passage of relevant bills in the monsoon session of parliament last month. The assembly passed three bills "unanimously" to "protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains". (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advent leads $150m Series C in Tekion at $1b+ valuation

Tekion, a cloud technology company and provider of SaaS retail operating platform, Automotive Retail Cloud ARC, on Wednesday announced its Series C financing round of USD 150 million at over a USD one billion valuation. The funding round wa...

Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthans Bharatpur district. He has been suppl...

HC raises questions over Republic TV's reportage in Rajput death case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday demanded to know from the Republic TV if asking viewers who should be arrested in a case in which a probe is going on, and infringing upon a persons rights qualified as investigative journalism. A bench of...

UNHCR calls to protect tens of thousands of Afghanistani affected by violence

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, calls for urgent protection and assistance for tens of thousands of civilians displaced by the recent escalation of violence in Afghanistans southern Helmand Province.Men, women and children have been forced fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020