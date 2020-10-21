Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-day PC for BJP leader held for 'killing' man during ration shop allotment

Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kushwaha remanded Singh in police custody to enable the police recover the murder weapon, a country-made pistol, from the accused and for his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing probe into the case. CJM Kushwaha handed over the BJP leader’s custody to police taking note of his confession that he had shot dead Jaiprakash Pal in the presence of civil and police officials during the allotment process of a subsidised ration shop in Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:51 IST
2-day PC for BJP leader held for 'killing' man during ration shop allotment

A Ballia court on Wednesday remanded BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man in Durjanpur village of the district during the allotment of a ration shop, in police custody for two days. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kushwaha remanded Singh in police custody to enable the police recover the murder weapon, a country-made pistol, from the accused and for his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing probe into the case.

CJM Kushwaha handed over the BJP leader’s custody to police taking note of his confession that he had shot dead Jaiprakash Pal in the presence of civil and police officials during the allotment process of a subsidised ration shop in Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area. The court, however, remanded Singh in police custody for only two days, rejecting the prosecution demand for seven-day custody.

“The court remands the accused in police custody from 10 am on Thursday till 10 am Saturday,” said the court. Singh is presently lodged in Ballia jail under judicial custody following his arrest by Lucknow STF on Sunday.

While remanding Singh to police custody, the court rejected the defence counsel Harivansh Singh’s argument that his client had not made any confession to the police and the police is seeking his custody to further implicate him in the case. But the court rejected the argument saying that as per judicial precedents, the police cannot be denied the custody of the accused on the basis of his claims in the court.

Citing from the police remand application, filed by Reoti SHO Praveen Kumar Singh, the court said that the accused had told the police that he had concealed the murder weapon at such a place that he alone could get it recovered. The accused is also needed to be interrogated by the police to find out who gave shelter to Singh when he fled after committing the crime.

While allowing Singh’s police custody, the court ordered police to get the accused medically examined before taking him into its custody from Ballia district jail. The court also warned police against meting out any inhuman treatment to Singh and allowed him to have his counsel accompany him to watch the police proceeding from a distance.

The Ballia police, meanwhile, on Wednesday, arrested a close relative Dharmendra Singh of BJP leader Singh for his alleged involvement in the crime. Reoti SHO Praveen Singh said Dharmendra Singh is not a named accused in the FIR but he is suspected to be involved in the crime.

The SHO said the FIR in the murder case was lodged against seven to eight named accused and 20 to 25 unknown persons..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Signzy raises $5.4mn led by Arkam Ventures, Mastercard

Signzy, a no code AI platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5.4 million about Rs 39.8 crore led by Arkam Ventures and Mastercard. Signzys existing investors, Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the cur...

South Africa's Denel flags funding gap for key defence tasks

South African state arms firm Denel said on Wednesday it faced a funding gap of around 2.75 billion rand 168 million over the next five years for key capabilities such as ammunition production and aircraft maintenance.Denel, which makes mil...

Advent leads $150m Series C in Tekion at $1b+ valuation

Tekion, a cloud technology company and provider of SaaS retail operating platform, Automotive Retail Cloud ARC, on Wednesday announced its Series C financing round of USD 150 million at over a USD one billion valuation. The funding round wa...

Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthans Bharatpur district. He has been suppl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020