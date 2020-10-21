Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

During this period, he came in contact with illegal firearms manufacturers and suppliers of the Mewat region. Through them, he came in contact with criminals based in Delhi-NCR and got involved in the illegal trade of supplying firearms, the DCP said. He used to procure arms and ammunition from Dhar and supply those to criminals in Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:11 IST
Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He has been supplying arms and ammunition to criminals for four years, the police said.

Twenty-one semi-automatic pistols and 40 live cartridges were seized from his possession. These arms and ammunition were to be supplied to criminals based in Delhi-NCR, the police said. "We received information that Sajid, who was earlier arrested by the Special Cell in a case of illegal firearms trafficking, was released from jail on bail and had again started indulging in inter-state illegal firearms trafficking," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended from northwest Delhi's Shastri Park, where he had come to supply arms and ammunition to criminals, the officer said. Sajid previously worked as a truck driver and also ran a dhaba in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. During this period, he came in contact with illegal firearms manufacturers and suppliers of the Mewat region.

Through them, he came in contact with criminals based in Delhi-NCR and got involved in the illegal trade of supplying firearms, the DCP said. He used to procure arms and ammunition from Dhar and supply those to criminals in Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh. He used to purchase .32 bore pistols at a lower rate, depending on the quality of the weapon, and sell those for a higher price, the DCP said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected at random to hear the U.S. Justice Departments case against Alphabets Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Mehta, who w...

Odisha man kills fellow villager with arrow over land dispute

A 55-year-old tribal man has been killed after he was shot with an arrow allegedly by a fellow villager in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kukudimundi village in Gorumahisani police station ...

France's AP-HP says Roche's Actemra limits need for ICU in COVID-19 patients

A drug that fights inflammation made by Switzerlands Roche limits the need for a transfer to intensive care units for patients suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 related pneumonia, Paris hospitals group AP-HP said on Wednesday.Roche...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets mixed with all eyes on stimulus talks

Global stocks sought direction on Wednesday, while gold hit a one-week high and the dollar fell to a six-week low as investors waited to see whether an agreement could be reached on a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package. The White House a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020