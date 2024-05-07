"One vote, 10 guarantee schemes": Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala urges voters to support the party

While the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is going on, Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala took to his official X handle and appealed to the voters to vote for the party for a 'peaceful tomorrow.' He also tweeted about the party's five guarantees that have reached the public. In a post on X, Surjewala said, "One vote, 10 guaranteed (schemes)... By fulfilling the promises made in the last assembly election, the guarantee schemes have reached the houses and the common people are leading their lives comfortably."

He added further, "Now, for the further improvement of your standard of living and for the future of your children, the National Congress has also announced five guarantees and our party has already proved this. Vote for Congress party for your peaceful tomorrow." Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress on its official X handle also posted about how one vote to the Congress will guarantee 10 schemes to people.

In a post, the Karnataka Congress tweeted, "One vote, ten guaranteed (schemes). Five guarantee schemes of the state government have already been successfully implemented and are helping people's lives. After the coming of the Congress government at the centre, five more justice guarantees will be implemented and will change people's lives." The post further said, "Support Congress's promise of comprehensive development including students, farmers, women, workers, backward classes."

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and elections in the state are being held in two phases. Voting for 14 seats concluded on April 26 and the voting for the remaining 14 seats is underway. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In 2019, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats, while Congress and JD-S-- who were running a coalition government in the state--could only win one seat each.

This time BJP and JD-S are in coalition with the former fighting on 25 seats, while the latter is contesting three seats. The polling is going on for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (ANI)

