Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to Hague pending trial

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision means Kabuga, 84, is likely spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Tanzania as planned.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:51 IST
Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to Hague pending trial

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means Kabuga, 84, is likely spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Tanzania as planned. U.N. prosecutors accuse the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994.

Kabuga, who has yet to appear before the U.N. court, dismissed accusations against him as "lies" during French extradition hearings. Kabuga was arrested near Paris in May after two decades as a fugitive. A French court ruled on Sept. 30. he could be turned over to U.N. custody in Arusha, Tanzania.

But Judge Iain Bonomy said in a written decision from Arusha, "I consider that there are exceptional circumstances and that it would be in the interests of justice" to have Kabuga sent to The Hague for the time being. Former U.N. tribunals for war crimes in Rwanda and Yugoslavia have been rolled over into a successor court that has offices in The Hague, Netherlands, and Arusha.

Bonomy's order said the court has yet to receive Kabuga's medical files, and the relatively short distance between Paris and The Hague meant Kabuga's transfer there would pose "far less risk". He said the date of Kabuga's initial appearance is not certain partly because he must be quarantined for 10 days after arrival.

"Once Mr. Kabuga is in our custody the Mechanism stands ready to try him," Registrar Abubacarr Tambadou said in an email. "With a new courtroom in Arusha purposefully built to hold trials for cases against accused such as Mr. Kabuga the (tribunal) is taking active steps to ensure all stages of the proceedings run smoothly."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewish director sends message of hope in Pope Francis film

After tackling war in Syria, Oscar-nominated Evgeny Afineevsky wanted his next documentary to send a message of hope, so he chose as its subject the only world leader he believes capable of uniting humanity Pope Francis.Afineevsky, a Russia...

India at doorstep of economic revival, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the country is at the doorstep of economic revival on the back of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the central bank and the government. Das was speaking at...

Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected to hear the U.S. Justice Departments case against Alphabets Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Mehta, who was confirm...

Insurers drop appeal against UK COVID-19 payout ruling on three policies

Six insurers have decided not to appeal against a London High Court ruling that they were wrong to reject claims from holders of three business interruption insurance policies who have been pushed to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020