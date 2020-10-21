Left Menu
School headmistress, rtd govt employee, held under POCSO Act

A retired government employee and his wife working as a school headmistress were arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment of a girl, police said. The accused threatened the girl of dire consequences when she sought a transfer from the school, they said. Finally, the victim told her parents who lodged a complaint with the police.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A retired government employee and his wife working as a school headmistress were arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment of a girl, police said. Thangavel (65) used to abuse the 10-year girl of the primary school during the intervals after dropping his wife Ayyammal at the institution, the police said.

Whenever the girl complained to the conniving headmistress about the abuse, the latter would beat her up, they said. The accused threatened the girl of dire consequences when she sought a transfer from the school, they said.

Finally, the victim told her parents who lodged a complaint with the police. Following this, Thangavel and Ayyammal were arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the police added.

