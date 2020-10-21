Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appeal court judges rule UK deportation policy unlawful

The policy, which was meant to prevent last-minute bids to prevent removals, affected thousands of cases. Medical Justice, the campaign group that brought the legal challenge, argued that the policy posed a “serious threat to the rule of law” because it would be impossible for many migrants to find a lawyer to represent them at such short notice.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:22 IST
Appeal court judges rule UK deportation policy unlawful

Britain's Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a government policy that gave migrants as little as 72 hours' notice before they are deported is unlawful. Under the rule, asylum seekers or migrants whose applications failed were told they had three days to make final representations or be flown out of the UK at any time in the following three months. The policy, which was meant to prevent last-minute bids to prevent removals, affected thousands of cases.

Medical Justice, the campaign group that brought the legal challenge, argued that the policy posed a “serious threat to the rule of law” because it would be impossible for many migrants to find a lawyer to represent them at such short notice. The High Court rejected that claim in September last year, but campaigners took the case to the Court of Appeal. A panel of three judges unanimously ruled Wednesday against the Home Office, saying its policy led to an “unacceptable risk of interference with the right of access to court.” Rakesh Singh of the Public Law Project, which represented the campaigners, said the policy shut many out of the legal process.

“It meant that when mistakes were made, people could not access the court to put things right, and led the Home Office to remove people with a right to be here,” he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siraj's double wicket-maiden effort sinks KKR

Pacer Mohammed Sirajs fiery opening spell, accentuated by two rare wicket-maiden overs, set up Royal Challengers Bangalores dominant eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Wednesday. Siraj virtually killed the contest...

Italy protests over France setting up protection zone on Western Europe's highest peak

Italy on Wednesday voiced its strong disappointment to France for what it said was interference on Italian territory on Mont Blanc, an Alpine peak long affected by territorial squabbles between the two states. Mont Blanc, or Monte Bianco, i...

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review of his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint outside counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday.At a board meeting...

54 fresh COVID-19 cases take infection tally in Chandigarh to 13,795

The tally of COVID-19 infection in Chandigarh reached 13,795 on Wednesday with 54 more people contracting the viral disease, while the death toll stood at 209. There are 744 active cases in the city as of now, according to a medical bulleti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020