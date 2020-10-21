Britain calls for an end to violence in Nigeria

Britain's foreign minister called on Wednesday for an end to violence in Nigeria as demonstrators there object to police brutality and demand wide-ranging reforms.

"I am deeply concerned by the recent violence and continued clashes in Nigeria, and am alarmed by widespread reports of civilian deaths," Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"We call for an end to violence. The Nigerian government must urgently investigate reports of brutality at the hands of the security forces and hold those responsible to account," he added.