Uttarakhand HC stays arrest warrant of State Minister in road-blocking case

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest order issued by a lower court of 24 accused including state education minister Arvind Pandey and three MLAs in the eight-year-old Jaspur road-blocking matter. The single bench of Justice NS Dhanik has stayed the order of a lower court in this matter and ordered the state government to file a reply in this matter within four weeks.

A Judicial Magistrate court in Udham Singh Nagar had issued a non-bailable warrant against 16 persons including Pandey, BJP MLAs Harbhajan Singh Cheema, Aadesh Chauhan, Raj Kumar Singh Thukral, former MP Balraj Pasi and others. The case pertains to the blocking of a road by the accused person during agitation to pressure the police to arrest the man, who had allegedly eloped with a woman belonging to another religion. (ANI)