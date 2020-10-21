Left Menu
Bank robbery suspect held after encounter with cops in Greater Noida

The accused was along with a partner on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police for checking but they opened fire and tried to flee," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:44 IST
A suspect in a fortnight-old bank loot was held after he suffered injury in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday night, officials said. Cash of more than Rs 1 lakh and fake currency with a face value of Rs 57,800 besides an expensive UK-made pistol were seized from his possession, the officials said.

“The gunfight broke out near Sector Sigma 2, under Beta 2 police station limits. The accused was along with a partner on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police for checking but they opened fire and tried to flee," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. One of them got injured in retaliatory firing and was arrested while the other managed to escape, the DCP said.

He said the arrested man has been identified as Amit Kumar, a Greater Noida local, who was allegedly involved in the October 6 loot at a private bank in Sector Pi-3. Amit, in his 20s, was part of an armed trio that had struck the bank and decamped with Rs 3.90 lakh, the officer said.

“We had got some clue regarding the culprits who had dropped the number plate of their motorcycle they had used on the day of the loot. It was the same motorcycle that was intercepted today and led to Amit,” Singh said. He said the accused has been sent to a private hospital for treatment but has informed the police about his partners, including one who managed to escape during the gunfight, and a search has been launched to track the others also.

DCP Singh said besides the trio, one more person was involved in the bank loot and the police have got some vital inputs on him also, assuring his arrest soon. Further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

