Rape accused flees with cop's pistol, gets shot and arrested in Greater Noida

A rape acused man allegedly tried to escape after snatching a pistol from a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday but was arrested again following a brief exchange of fire, officials said. When the police reached there to recover the weapon, the accused snatched a sub-inspector's pistol and ran away from the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:19 IST
A rape acused man allegedly tried to escape after snatching a pistol from a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday but was arrested again following a brief exchange of fire, officials said. The accused was arrested by a team from Surajpur police station in the morning in connection with a rape of a minor and was taken to the crime scene in the evening, when he tried to escape, the officials said.

“The accused was taken to the crime scene for investigation. He told the police that he had kept a knife in hiding behind the Moser Baer company's office. When the police reached there to recover the weapon, the accused snatched a sub-inspector's pistol and ran away from the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. “He was chased by the police but after reaching some distance the accused opened fire on the officials. He got a bullet shot on his leg in retaliatory firing by the police,” Aggarwal said.

The accused, who was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been taken to a hospital for treatment, the additional DCP said adding that further proceedings in the case are underway..

