Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK unveils new rules to bar entry to EU criminals

"The UK will be safer thanks to firmer and fairer border controls where foreign criminals regardless of nationality will be subject to the same criminality rule." The changes, which will be laid before parliament on Thursday, will mean foreign criminals sentenced to at least one year in jail will be banned from entering Britain, while those with shorter sentences might also be barred depending on their individual cases.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 03:00 IST
UK unveils new rules to bar entry to EU criminals

Britain said it would introduce new rules from January to bar entry to people from the European Union with a criminal record, meaning those from the bloc would be treated the same as the rest of the world. The powers will come into force from Jan. 1 when Britain's informal membership of the EU ends and it no longer has to abide by the bloc's rules on free movement.

"For too long, EU rules have forced us to allow dangerous foreign criminals, who abuse our values and threaten our way of life, onto our streets," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said. "The UK will be safer thanks to firmer and fairer border controls where foreign criminals regardless of nationality will be subject to the same criminality rule."

The changes, which will be laid before parliament on Thursday, will mean foreign criminals sentenced to at least one year in jail will be banned from entering Britain, while those with shorter sentences might also be barred depending on their individual cases. Those who have not been given a jail term could also be refused entry if they are persistent offenders, or have a conviction of any kind in the previous 12 months and have not entered Britain before.

The government said the rules, which would not apply to EU citizens covered by measures in the Brexit divorce deal, are part of measures designed to toughen Britain's borders. Controlling immigration was one of the key factors for Britons voting in 2016 in favour of leaving the bloc. However, police and security officials have warned Britain would be less safe if no agreement on future ties with the EU can be agreed before Dec. 31 when the transition period ends.

The announcement also comes after London's Court of Appeal ruled earlier on Wednesday that it was unlawful for the government to forcibly deport migrants with as little as 72 hours notice.

Also Read: Priti Patel unveils millions for marshals, officers to enforce COVID-19 rules

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McIlroy comfortable with return of fans, Mickelson concerned

Rory McIlroy has missed the fans and, hours after Australian Adam Scott was forced to withdraw from the Zozo Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, said he was ready to see them back out on the course. The Northern I...

People News Roundup: Sir David Attenborough set for sea trials; Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its pa...

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020