CBI interferes in matters already being probed by Maharashtra Police, hence blocked: Sanjay Raut

The decision to withdraw the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state was taken because of its interference in the matters of the state already being probed by Maharashtra Police, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "In the case of a national issue, CBI has the authority to investigate. We had to take this decision because of its interference in the matters of the state already being probed by our police," said Raut.

"Maharashtra and Maharashtra Police have their own rights as per the Constitution and if someone tries to abuse these rights then Government has to take such decisions," he added. The order issued on Wednesday by the Maharashtra government, however, will not affect the investigation in the ongoing cases by the Central probe agency in the state.

With this, the CBI will now have to take permission from the state government to investigate on a case-to-case basis in Maharashtra. Earlier, three non-BJP-ruled states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - had already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction. (ANI)