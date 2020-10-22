UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:19 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.
"It's our duty really to trim the sails of the ship as we go, and I think that's what we'll see," Malthouse told the BBC.
"People are filling MPs' inboxes, with emails of distress and concern. That's all being fed in," Malthouse added.
