Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballia firing: BJP MLA again defends main accused, says criminal got killed by soldier

Despite the notice served on him by the BJP over his recent remarks, party MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday again defended a murder accused, saying "a criminal got killed at the hands of a soldier in the firing".

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:23 IST
Ballia firing: BJP MLA again defends main accused, says criminal got killed by soldier

Despite the notice served on him by the BJP over his recent remarks, party MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday again defended a murder accused, saying "a criminal got killed at the hands of a soldier in the firing". The main accused in the case is the district unit president of the BJP ex-servicemen cell.

Local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh had shot dead a 46-year-old man following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops in Ballia district's Durjanpur village on October 15. Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia, had come out in his support, saying Dhirendra Pratap Singh had "opened fire in self-defence" as "it was a do-or-die situation for him". "Jai Prakash Pal Gama, who was killed in the firing incident, was a criminal. He had four cases of train dacoity against him," Surendra Singh told reporters here.

The MLA said "a criminal got killed at the hands of a soldier in the firing". "Gama had encroached upon the land of one Lokanath Tiwari in his village and attacked Tiwari when he objected to it," Surendra Singh said, claiming that his party "approved of his stand".

He claimed that he met senior BJP leaders in the past few days and all have said that he was right. He stressed that the other party should get justice. When asked why he has been issued a show-cause notice if the BJP approved of his action, he said this was a tradition.

"Dhirendra Pratap Singh has made a mistake but he is not a criminal. I can even give up my life for the honour of party workers," he said. The Bairia MLA was issued the show-cause notice by state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday and given a week's time to respond to it.

On Wednesday, Surendra Singh had said that he was yet to receive the notice. The MLA had also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side.

The state unit president had stated that Surendra Singh has been asked to let the law take its course. "Yes, a notice has been issued to Surendra Singh and he has been asked to refrain from making unnecessary statements. He has been given a week's time to explain his stand," the state BJP chief had said. So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case. An FIR was lodged against around 30 people, most of whom are yet to be identified.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...

Embassy REIT to acquire property maintenance business of existing REIT properties at Embassy Manyata and Embassy TechZone, from Embassy Group

Bengaluru Karnataka India, October 22 ANIBusinessWire India Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest in Asia by area, today announced that the Board of ...

Badminton's World Junior Championship cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 World Junior Badminton Championship, which was postponed to be held in New Zealand in January, was on Thursday cancelled due to the restrictions and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition was originally p...

J-K: Youth in Rajouri elated after completion of sports stadium

The newly constructed indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium in Kheora was handed over to the youth of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri. The construction of the stadium was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, now youngsters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020