Government conveys 'strong disapproval' to Twitter for showing Leh in China

Warning Twitter against disrespecting the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Central government has conveyed its "strong disapproval" to the micro-blogging giant for showing Leh as part of China. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has written a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reminding him that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are "integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India".

This comes after the geo-location of Leh, in Ladakh, was shown in China on Twitter. Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, in his letter, also asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens. In his letter, he has warned that the attempt to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable and unlawful.

Secretary IT has also raised questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary. On the other hand, a Twitter spokesperson has said Twitter remains committed to working with the Government of India and that it respects the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter. (ANI)