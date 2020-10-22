Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hariri named as Lebanon's new prime minister

Thursday's nomination follows weeks of political wrangling that has delayed a deal on a new government. Hariri was backed by his own Future lawmakers, the Shi'ite Amal party, Druze politician Walid Jumblatt's party and other small blocs.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:10 IST
Hariri named as Lebanon's new prime minister

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun designated Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri as prime minister on Thursday to form a new government to tackle the worst crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

Hariri won the backing of a majority of parliamentarians in consultations with Aoun. He faces major challenges to navigate Lebanon's power-sharing politics and agree a cabinet, which must then address a mounting list of woes: a banking crisis, currency crash, rising poverty and crippling state debts. A new government will also have to contend with a COVID-19 surge and the fallout of the huge August explosion at Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Sunni leader Hariri's last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago as protests gripped the country, furious at Lebanon's ruling elite. Thursday's nomination follows weeks of political wrangling that has delayed a deal on a new government.

Hariri was backed by his own Future lawmakers, the Shi'ite Amal party, Druze politician Walid Jumblatt's party and other small blocs. The Shi'ite group Hezbollah said it was not nominating anyone, but added it would seek to facilitate the process.

"We will contribute to maintain the positive climate," Mohammed Raad, head of its parliamentary bloc, told reporters at the presidential palace. The FPM led by Aoun's son-in-law, which has the largest Christian bloc, said it would not nominate Hariri.

The second main Christian party and a staunch Hezbollah opponent, the Lebanese Forces, also declined to name Hariri, saying a veteran politician should not lead a planned cabinet of specialists. "Has this political class that took people hostage learned that they cannot continue in this way?" MP Georges Adwan said. "It is now facing a test."

Former colonial power France has tried rallying Lebanon's sectarian leaders to pull the nation from crisis, but has been frustrated by the apparent lack of urgency or progress. Hariri has presented himself as the "natural candidate" to build a cabinet that can revive the French roadmap, which set out reforms needed to trigger foreign aid. He has also said that Lebanon must agree an IMF reform programme to escape the crisis.

Thursday's consultations were postponed from last week amid political rifts. Aoun is required to choose the candidate with the most support from lawmakers. Iran-backed Hezbollah and its political allies - including the party founded by Aoun and Shi'ite Amal - have a majority in parliament.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIL registers production of Malathion Technical in first two-quarters of FY 20-21

HIL India Limited, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers registered highest-ever production of Malathion Technical in the first two-quarters of FY 20-21. Despite restrictions due to...

#MeToo: M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

A&#160;criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matterAn&#160;Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate ACMM&#160;tryi...

India's West Bengal hits record daily COVID-19 cases amid festival

The Indian state of West Bengal reported its biggest daily tally of new COVID-19 infections as thousands of people thronged the streets for a major Hindu festival that began last week. India has seen a sharp drop in infections since a Septe...

Ace Group Lights up the Festive Season with Limited-edition Luxury Homes 'X Residences' at Ace Parkway

Ace Group has launched exclusive X Residences limited edition luxury homes at Ace Parkway with an extra relaxed payment plan to add to the festive cheers of its valued customers Delhi, NCR, India NewsVoir As the festive season gets underw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020