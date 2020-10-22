Teams to check COVID-19 norms violation during Durga Puja celebrations in Mathura

Teams have been formed to check violation of COVID-19 norms during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations here, an official said on Thursday. “Violation of COVID-19 guidelines would invite punitive action,” city magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters.

Mass gathering at puja 'pandal’ has been banned. The size of the idol for individual or small groups of 8 to 10 persons has also been reduced amid the pandemic situation, he said. According to officials, taking out processions prior to immersion of the deity has been banned in the city.

Not more than four persons would be allowed to go with the idol of Goddess Durga for emersion, they said. Like Janmashtami and Radhashtami, Durga Puja is also celebrated with full vigour and enthusiasm in Mathura.

Moreover, many natives of West Bengal reside in certain pockets of the holy city, officials added.