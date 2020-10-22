Left Menu
Mexico says reaches deal with U.S. to fulfill water obligations

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:58 IST
Mexico says reaches deal with U.S. to fulfill water obligations
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government had reached an accord with U.S. authorities to fulfill a commitment to supply water to the United States under a 1944 bilateral agreement.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said water used for human consumption would be tapped to ensure the deal was honored. Some of the water would be drawn from international dams, the government said.

