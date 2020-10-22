Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five including minor nabbed for raping woman in MP village

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim on Wednesday, a case was registered and all five accused were apprehended, Jhabua district's superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said. According to the complainant, one of the accused, who was known to her, took her to a house in her village on October 17, where four other men were already present, the official said.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:30 IST
Five including minor nabbed for raping woman in MP village

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim on Wednesday, a case was registered and all five accused were apprehended, Jhabua district's superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

According to the complainant, one of the accused, who was known to her, took her to a house in her village on October 17, where four other men were already present, the official said. The accused allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she complained about the attack, he said.

The accused again accosted the victim the next day and took her to a forest, where they allegedly raped and threatened her again, the official added..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to be heard by special MP-MLA court

The defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will continue to be heard by a special court dealing with cases related to lawmakers, directed a Delhi court on Thursday. District and Sessions Judg...

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. Hennepin County Dist...

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

The Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators. When I come to power, I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020