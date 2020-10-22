Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala demands judicial probe on COVID-19 deaths due to negligence

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded a comprehensive judicial probe into deaths in COVID-19 hospitals across the state due to alleged medical negligence and ill-treatment.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:40 IST
Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala demands judicial probe on COVID-19 deaths due to negligence
Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded a comprehensive judicial probe into deaths in COVID-19 hospitals across the state due to alleged medical negligence and ill-treatment. Addressing a press conference here, Chennithala said that Kerala was witnessing a string of cases of medical negligence and the government was silencing people who raised their voices.

"Kerala is witnessing a string of cases of medical negligence, and what is even more shocking is that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to hide this from the general public and silencing people who raise their voice against this. The Kalamassery Medical College saw the death of a patient named Harris solely because his tube was not connected to a ventilator," he alleged. "Similar cases have resulted in the untimely demise of Jameela and Baihaqi. Baihaqi had even sent a voice-clip to his brother where he claims that he would get proper treatment only if he bribed hospital authorities. This is nothing less than pathetic. Several Covid patients have killed themselves in government hospitals," he alleged.

"One patient was infested with worms in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Another patient's family in Kollam was not even informed of his death for four days. Are these what we are to expect from Kerala that boasts to be No 1 in India?" he said. Chennithala said that he also spoke to Dr Najma, who was suspended from the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital after raising her voice against these atrocities.

"She is in fear as she is being cyberbullied by CPM cyber goons. The nursing officer who pointed out this medical negligence was suspended. It is no different from Uttar Pradesh," he said. "Judicial investigation is required around these allegations, and the family of the deceased must be compensated appropriately," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to be heard by special MP-MLA court

The defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will continue to be heard by a special court dealing with cases related to lawmakers, directed a Delhi court on Thursday. District and Sessions Judg...

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. Hennepin County Dist...

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

The Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators. When I come to power, I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020