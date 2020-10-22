Left Menu
Biden won't rule out studying court packing

Biden says the commission's charge would “go well beyond packing.” Biden said last week he was “not a fan” of the idea of adding justices to the court to balance it ideologically.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:40 IST
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won't rule out studying the addition of members to the US Supreme Court as part of a commission he plans to name to look at court reforms if he's elected

During an interview with CBS's “60 Minutes" recorded Monday but not yet aired, Biden was asked by anchor Norah O'Donnell if the commission would study whether to pack the court. Biden says the commission's charge would “go well beyond packing.” Biden said last week he was “not a fan” of the idea of adding justices to the court to balance it ideologically. He said he would answer the question of whether he planned to support it before the final presidential debate, scheduled for Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee

Questions of whether Biden would support court-packing have emerged since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 and the Republican-controlled Senate's move forward with Judiciary Committee hearings on President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, before the Nov. 3 election.

