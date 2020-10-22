Left Menu
Sweden to tighten rules on nightclubs amid rising COVID infections

"The parties at the nightclubs are over now," PM Lofven told reporters at a news conference. At the same time, the government said it would ease rules for sporting and other events where the public could be seated at a safe distance from each other, allowing up to 300 spectators from the current maximum of 50.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:12 IST
Sweden's government said on Thursday said it would tighten rules for nightclubs to force them to limit the number of party-goers to 50 amid a spike in cases in recent weeks. "The parties at the nightclubs are over now," PM Lofven told reporters at a news conference.

At the same time, the government said it would ease rules for sporting and other events where the public could be seated at a safe distance from each other, allowing up to 300 spectators from the current maximum of 50. The change in rules for public events will come into force from Nov. 1.

