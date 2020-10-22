Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reformReuters | Bishkek | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:47 IST
Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.
The Central Asian nation bordering China and closely allied with Russia was rocked by protests this month against the results of the Oct.4 election, which awarded most seats to two establishment parties.
