UP: Senior home guards official sacked for graft

Such anomalies were also found in the muster rolls of duties of home guards at other police stations and Pandey too did not give satisfactory replies on as many as six occasions to the investigating officials. The detailed inquiry found all charges against Kumar to be true although he had pleaded that the videos were forged.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:26 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered the dismissal of a senior home guards official on corruption charges.   Kripa Shankar Pandey was dismissed on charges of irregularities in allotment of duties to home guards while he was posted as district commandant in Lucknow in 2019. Pandey allegedly accepted bribes to prepare fake muster rolls.

According to an officials, a reply was sought from the official concerned six times during the probe but no satisfactory reply was received. "Chief Minister @myogiadityanath G has ordered dismissal of the then district commandant Homeguards, Lucknow for financial irregularities in duty deployment of homeguard volunteers and fraud," the CM's office said in a tweet. On Monday, Adityanath had ordered the dismissal of district commandant of home guards, Bulandshahr, Mukesh Kumar on charges of corruption. Last year, three videos had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar accepting money from home guard jawans. During the probe, it was found that a home guard whose duty was in the Gudamba Police Station of Lucknow was found serving at the commandant's house, a senior official said. It was also found that the mobile numbers of 23 home guards who were allocated duties, were also not mentioned in the muster roll, he said. Such anomalies were also found in the muster rolls of duties of home guards at other police stations and Pandey too did not give satisfactory replies on as many as six occasions to the investigating officials.

The detailed inquiry found all charges against Kumar to be true although he had pleaded that the videos were forged. Forensic examination of the videos had also found that there was no tampering, the official said..

