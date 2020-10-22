Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday. The comments are the clearest sign that Hamdok, under pressure from the United States, is willing to contemplate Sudan establishing ties with former adversary Israel.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The comments are the clearest sign that Hamdok, under pressure from the United States, is willing to contemplate Sudan establishing ties with former adversary Israel. Such a move would not be imminent, because the council still needs to be established under a power sharing deal between the military officers and civilians who have been running Sudan jointly since the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

It is unclear when the assembly will be formed. There was no immediate response from the government to requests for comment.

Hamdok's technocratic government has so far rebuffed U.S. advances aimed at pushing Sudan to follow the lead of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, both of which signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel at the White House last month. In contrast, military figures leading Sudan's political transition have appeared open to normalising ties, although civilian groups including left-wing and Islamist politicians are more reluctant.

"The prime minister will proceed in the steps taken by Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to establish ties with Israel if the legislative council, after it is formed, approves the decision to normalise ties," a senior source said. The subject is sensitive in Sudan, which used to be among the hardline Arab foes of Israel.

Khartoum's caution reflects concerns that such a major foreign policy move at a time of deep economic crisis could upset the delicate balance between military and civilian factions, and even put the government at risk, two senior Sudanese government sources said. But an agreement between Sudan and Israel may have edged closer on Monday when U.S. President Donald Trump signalled that Washington would remove Khartoum from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, hindering Sudan's ability to get debt relief.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws

Nearly 55 years after it was carved out as a separate state, Haryana has initiated the process to omit the word Punjab from its laws. The state government has constituted a committee to remove Punjab from nearly 237 Acts on the initiative o...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...

Four Mexican drug cartels top buyers and traffickers of Colombian cocaine, official says

Mexicos Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Zetas and Beltran Leyva drug cartels are the top buyers and traffickers of cocaine produced by criminal groups in Colombia, including current and former leftist rebels, according to a high-ranking ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020