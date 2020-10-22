Left Menu
Youth held for raping teen girl in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:39 IST
A youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Modinagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said. The youth and the girl are neighbours. He allegedly barged into the teenager's house around 12.30 am and took her to the terrace where he raped her, Modinagar police station SHO Jai Karan Singh told PTI.

When the girl screamed for help, he apparently assaulted her. The girl's family members woke up and caught hold of him. Some of her neighbours also gathered there and thrashed him. Upon getting information, police reached the spot and arrested him.

On the basis of the parents' complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 376 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a local court and sent to police custody, SHO Singh added.

